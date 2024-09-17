New Delhi: PM Modi's US Visit From Sept 21-23 to Feature Quad Summit and High-Profile Engagements

NEW DELHI: The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will be in the US from September 21 to 23, informed the Ministry of External Affairs. Key engagements for both diplomacy and technology will conclude with a major event for the diaspora.

The most eagerly anticipated of Modi's visit is likely to be the Quad leaders' summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21. US President Joe Biden is convening this for his hometown. This is scheduled to be the first time Biden has hosted overseas leaders in Wilmington since his inauguration. The summit with Modi is going to see Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Premier Anthony Albanese at the table.

This meeting of the Quad could not have been more important, as Biden is at the tail-end of what possibly is his only term in office as president. And since the next Quad summit has been scheduled to be held in India next year, there might be a new president in the US by then. MEA officials say the leaders will evaluate the work done by the alliance in a year, especially concerning the development of the goals of the Indo-Pacific region. Discussion will focus on the agenda for the next year that will help further enhance support for stability in terms of growth and development in these regions.

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, it holds great importance for President Biden as such a summit was very personal: "The president has great personal relationships with the Quad leaders, and he's particularly drawn to the collaboration that such an alliance provides-the participating nations have come closer together, for example".

Besides attending the Quad summit, Modi will also visit New York. He will address over 24,000 Indians in the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The occasion called " Modi & US: Progress Together" is likely to be a celebration of India and America's deepening ties.

Obviously, the visit will be focused on innovation and collaboration of technologies. For this purpose, Modi is scheduled to meet the CEOs of the biggest American companies to discuss artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, and semiconductors, which are areas in which a lot can be done by both countries.

In addition to these summits, the Prime Minister will speak during the "Summit of the Future" within the United Nations General Assembly. During the summit, which is titled "Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow," ideas on possible global solutions that can be adopted to solve some common problems affecting the world will be brainstormed and established.