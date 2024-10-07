New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi Meets Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Monday.

Muizzu, who has made headlines for his inclination towards China, has embarked on a five-day trip to India to improve the island nation's ties with New Delhi.

It may be noted that the diplomatic relations between India and Maldives turned sour after a Maldivian minister passed objectionable remarks against PM Modi a few months ago.

The Maldivian President's visit to India comes at a time when his country is grappling with a financial crisis, which is further aggravated by the country's dwindling foreign currency reserves.