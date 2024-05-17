New Delhi: Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal Elected As President Of Supreme Court Bar Association

NEW DELHI: Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal has emerged victorious in the election for the post of President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

He had earlier announced his candidature for the SCBA President post on May 8.

The Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister won the election by securing 1066 votes and defeated his nearest rival and senior advocate Pradeep Rai, who got 689 votes.

Senior Advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala could only manage to get 296 votes (the figures are tentative), as per a report filed by Live Law.

Priya Hingorani, Tripurari Ray, Neeraj Srivastava were the other candidates who were also in the race to become the President of the SCBA.