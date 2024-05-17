New Delhi: Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal Elected As President Of Supreme Court Bar Association

NEW DELHI: Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal has emerged victorious in the election for the post of President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).
He had earlier announced his candidature for the SCBA President post on May 8.
The Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister won the election by securing 1066 votes and defeated his nearest rival and senior advocate Pradeep Rai, who got 689 votes.
Senior Advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala could only manage to get 296 votes (the figures are tentative), as per a report filed by Live Law.
Priya Hingorani, Tripurari Ray, Neeraj Srivastava were the other candidates who were also in the race to become the President of the SCBA.
According to Live Law, Rachna Srivastava was elected to the post of Vice President while Vikrant Yadav won as the Secretary.
Notably, this will happen to be the fourth time that Kapil Sibal will be serving as the President of SCBA, having previously served as the SCBA President for three tenures.
His first term was from 1995-96, his second term lasted from 1997 to 1998 while his third term was in 2001.
The apex court had earlier instructed that some posts in the executive committee of the SCBA should be exclusively reserved for women members.
Expressing their view, a bench comprising of Justice Surya Kant and Justice K V Vishwanathan had said that the SCBA is a premier institution and is an integral part of the highest judicial forum of the country.
It had directed that there shall be reservation for women members of the Bar.
It is worth mentioning that Adish Aggarwala is the current president of the association with Pradeep Rai as the current Vice-president and Rohit Pandey currently holds the post of Honorary Secretary.
Meanwhile, Kapil Sibal, a Harvard Law School graduate, was the additional solicitor general of India during 1989-90 and was designated as senior advocate in 1983.