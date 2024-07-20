New Delhi: UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni Resigns, Citing Personal Reasons

NEW DELHI: Manoj Soni current chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has submitted his resignation. He is stepping down from his position five years ahead of his scheduled term end. In his resignation letter Soni cited "personal reasons" for his decision to leave the post. He has expressed desire to focus on socio-religious activities in the future.

Soni's resignation was handed in approximately two weeks ago Official sources reveal that it has not yet been accepted by the relevant authorities. The resignation is reportedly unrelated to recent controversies surrounding UPSC. This includes the prominent case involving probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar She allegedly falsified her identity. This was done to extend her eligibility for the civil services exams.

Appointed as chairman in May 2023 Soni had a distinguished career prior to his role at the UPSC. He joined the Commission as a member in 2017. He was recognized for his contributions in the field of education. Before his UPSC tenure Soni served as vice-chancellor at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU) in Gujarat for two consecutive terms. He was there from August 2009 to July 2015. He also served at The Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Baroda from April 2005 to April 2008. At the time of his appointment to MSU. He was the youngest vice-chancellor in India.

A scholar specializing in international relations and political science, Soni taught at Sardar Patel University (SPU) in Vallabh Vidyanagar from 1991 to 2016 except during his vice-chancellor terms His academic and administrative careers. They have earned him numerous awards and recognitions.

Currently, UPSC is functioning with seven members. It is three short of its sanctioned strength. The government is expected to announce Soni’s successor soon. This will ensure the Commission’s crucial functions continue without disruption. Soni's resignation adds new dimension to ongoing discussions.