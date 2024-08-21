New Delhi: UPSC Opposes Bail for Puja Khedkar in High-Stakes Fraud Case

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is firmly against granting bail to Puja Khedkar, a former IAS trainee linked to a high profile fraud case. The UPSC claims that Khedkar who stands accused of deceiving others and unlawfully obtaining advantages intended for OBC and disabled individuals misled both the commission and the public on a large scale.

The Delhi Police have also expressed their stance urging the court to deny Khedkar's bail application before her arrest. They argue that allowing bail at stage could hinder their investigation into what they describe as a conspiracy with repercussions, for public trust and the integrity of the civil services examination process. This case has attracted attention due to its potential impact, on the credibility of the civil services examination. Justice Subramonium Prasad has scheduled a hearing for August 29 and has prolonged Khedkars current temporary protection from arrest.

In a court filing by the UPSC it was stated that questioning Khedkar while in custody is crucial, for uncovering the extent of the alleged fraud involving individuals. The UPSCs response emphasizes the unprecedented nature of the scheme noting that it not undermines the integrity of the organization but also erodes the trust of aspiring civil servants who adhere to the rules.

According to a report from the Delhi Police Khedkar is accused of providing information on her UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 application to obtain unfair reservation advantages. The report alleges that she misrepresented her familys situation by claiming her parents were divorced and her mothers income fell below the threshold. However investigations indicate that her parents are still together and the family possesses valuable assets, including vehicles and various properties.

The report accuses Khedkar of cheating on her exams by breaking rules that limit attempts for disabled individuals (PwBD) and candidates from other backward classes (OBC). It's alleged that despite using up her attempts Khedkar took exams using another persons identity and didn't disclose her previous attempts.

Earlier this month a court granted Khedkar temporary protection, from arrest. However, in the month the UPSC had already taken steps like disqualifying Khedkar from the candidacy and barring her from future examinations. The Delhi Police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) citing various legal provisions, including the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. This adds complexity to the evolving legal scenario surrounding the case.