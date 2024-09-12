New Delhi: Veteran CPM Leader Sitaram Yechury Passes Away At 72

NEW DELHI: Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away at the age of 72 after succumbing to a prolonged illness.

The CPM general secretary, who was on respiratory support and said to be in a critical condition breathed his last at 3.03 pm at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

The veteran leader was undergoing treatment in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for an acute respiratory tract infection. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors was closely monitoring his condition after his health deteriorated on Tuesday morning.

Born on August 12, 1952 in a Telugu-speaking family in Chennai, Sitaram Yechury was a prominent figure in Indian politics.