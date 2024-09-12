New Delhi: Veteran CPM Leader Sitaram Yechury Passes Away At 72

NEW DELHI: Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away at the age of 72 after succumbing to a prolonged illness.
The CPM general secretary, who was on respiratory support and said to be in a critical condition breathed his last at 3.03 pm at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.
The veteran leader was undergoing treatment in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for an acute respiratory tract infection. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors was closely monitoring his condition after his health deteriorated on Tuesday morning.
Born on August 12, 1952 in a Telugu-speaking family in Chennai, Sitaram Yechury was a prominent figure in Indian politics.
He was formerly a member of the Politburo of the CPI (M) since 1992 and had been serving as the General Secretary of the party since 2015.
A three-time Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal, Yechury plunged into the world of politics at the age of 22 after joining the Students' Federation of India (SFI) in 1974.
He actively took part in student movements, particularly during his time at Jawaharlal Nehru University, where he emerged as a key figure in the Students' Federation of India (SFI).
His political activism got him into trouble during the Emergency (1975-77) as he was arrested during that period. After his release, he got elected as the President of the JNU Students' Union thrice during one year.
He also played a vital role in the joint opposition's INDIA bloc and was considered one of the political mentors of Congress leader and Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences over the demise of Sitaram Yechury, whom he considered a friend.
"Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country. I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief," Rahul said in a post on X.
ALSO READ: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge promises 5 guarantees for J&K if NC-Congress alliance wins ahead of upcoming elections
ALSO WATCH: