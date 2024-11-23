New DGCA Guidelines Aim To Improve Passenger Experience During Delayed Flights

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken steps to improve passenger experience in response to unanticipated flight delays. The advisory states that airlines must now offer passengers basic amenities based on the duration of the delay: tea or coffee and snacks for delays between two and four hours, full meals for delays more than four hours, and drinking water for delays up to two hours. The overall passenger experience during lengthy wait times is intended to be improved by these actions.

Earlier, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu had emphasised the need of a "passenger-centric approach and passenger safety", calling on airlines to cancel flights that are more than three hours late and to alert passengers of any delays or cancellations resulting from visibility issues.

A statement from the Civil Aviation Ministry read, “All the airlines have confirmed adherence with DGCA guidelines to deploy CAT II/III compliant aircraft and pilots in Delhi and other fog affected airports. Three out of four runways at the Delhi Airport have activated CAT III ILS systems”.