‘New India’ built not by words but by strong intent: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

JAIPUR: Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday that the foundation of “New India” is not laid through announcements and speeches alone, but through strong political will and decisive leadership.

He said it is due to the firm resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India has today become self-reliant in strategic power, making it impossible for any nation to view India with hostile intent.

Addressing the gathering at the unveiling ceremony of Thakur Balwant Singh Bakhasar’s statue in Bakhasar, Shekhawat said that during the tenure of previous governments, terrorist attacks were frequent, with sacred sites such as Akshardham, Raghunath Temple, and Hanuman Temple being targeted.

He alleged that earlier governments limited their response to diplomatic complaints, whereas since 2014, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, terrorists have been compelled to think twice before attempting such acts.

The Union Minister said that even when attacks occurred in Uri, Pulwama, and Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces delivered decisive responses. He cited the surgical strikes after Uri and the air strikes following Pulwama as clear demonstrations of India’s military resolve. He added that Operation Sindoor, carried out after the Pahalgam attack, conveyed a strong message that “New India” neither tolerates terrorism nor bows before it. Shekhawat said India is now strengthening infrastructure in border areas and promoting indigenous defence manufacturing using advanced technology.

He noted that while India once supplied nearly 70 percent of the world’s ammunition during World War II, this capability was later weakened. (IANS)

Also read: India and South Africa deepen cultural ties during Shekhawat's visit