New phase of ‘intellectual terrorism’ has begun: BJP spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

NEW DELHI: After Dr Umar Muhammad was found to be the bomber in the November 10 Delhi car blast and several doctors arrested, BJP national spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said he was “compelled to say with great regret” that a new phase of “intellectual terrorism” has begun. Speaking to IANS, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “I am compelled to say with great regret that a new phase of ‘intellectual terrorism’ has begun. This new wave of educated explosives that has started is not in the interest of the country. People must unite to stop this. Any country that promotes or protects such elements cannot claim to be a well-wisher of humanity or Islam. These terrorists who claim to speak for ‘Islamabad’ are actually enemies of its existence, and of Islam and humanity.” He also reacted to the controversy surrounding the postponement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala ahead of the upcoming Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGI) elections. “A criminal reaction to a constitutional process is not in the country’s interest,” Naqvi said. “Some people complain even before the exam that the paper is out of the course. I have heard of BCA and other courses, but now Rahul Gandhi and others will roam around with the tag of ‘Baccalaureate of Defeat’. SIR is a continuous process meant to clean electoral rolls. It is not right to create confusion on every issue,” he told IANS. (IANS)

