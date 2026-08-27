NFSU declares International Digital Dispute Resolution Centre operational

GANDHINAGAR: Former Supreme Court judge Justice Anil Dave has been unanimously nominated as the President of the International Digital Dispute Resolution Centre (IDDRC) of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar, as the Centre was formally declared operational as an institutional provider of arbitration and mediation services.

The IDDRC Board of Governors took this decision at its first meeting, held at the NFSU Gandhinagar campus. The meeting marks the Centre’s transition from its establishment and development phase to operational functioning.

The first Board meeting was presided over by Justice A.R. Dave and attended by former Supreme Court judges Justice M.R. Shah and Justice Rajesh Bindal, former Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court Justice Sonia Gokani, former Gujarat High Court judge Justice P.P. Bhatt, and senior advocate Ratan Singh, Chairman of the Society of Construction Law, India.

NFSU Vice-Chancellor Padma Shri Dr J.M. Vyas conceived IDDRC as a digital-first institution for arbitration and mediation, with technology integrated into the dispute-resolution process.

Its digital architecture includes AI-enabled capabilities and blockchain-integrated systems, while confidentiality, data protection, traceability, and auditability are key elements of its institutional framework. The Centre was inaugurated on February 27, 2026, by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant in the presence of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Justice Sunita Agarwal. With the Centre now declared operational, IDDRC has invited expressions of interest from eminent domain-expert arbitrators.

The Centre said it would focus on professional credibility, relevant experience and subject-matter expertise while considering arbitrators.

The operationalisation of IDDRC positions it to provide institutional arbitration and mediation services through a technology-enabled framework, including for disputes requiring digital processes. The Centre’s emphasis on AI-enabled systems, blockchain integration and mechanisms for data protection and auditability forms part of its proposed institutional approach to digital dispute resolution.

NFSU said the Board’s unanimous nomination of Justice A.R. Dave as President and the formal declaration of IDDRC as operational mark key steps in establishing the Centre’s institutional structure and beginning its arbitration and mediation services. (IANS)

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