NGT directs MCD to submit time-bound plan for Ghazipur landfill

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to place on record a time-bound action plan for clearing legacy waste and managing daily waste at the Ghazipur landfill site.

A Bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad granted four weeks’ time to the MCD to examine the submissions filed by the Court Commissioner in response to its status report.

The direction came in a suo motu case registered on the basis of a media report titled “Major fire erupts at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site, smoke engulfs region”, highlighting recurring fire incidents and environmental concerns at the dumpsite.

“Respondent – MCD is also directed to place on record the time-bound action plan for clearing the waste dumped in Ghazipur landfill site and for treating the daily waste which is reaching the said landfill site,” the green tribunal said in its order. The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 6. (IANS)

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