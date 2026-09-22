NHAI unveils guidelines to bring uniformity on high-speed National Highways

NEW DELHI: The NHAI on Monday released comprehensive guidelines for the planning and designing of high-speed access controlled National Highways, other than expressways.

The aim is to bring uniformity in standards for preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of high-speed National Highway corridors and bring greater consistency in technical standards, strengthen road safety, improve operational efficiency across the National Highway network.

The guidelines will apply to all upcoming 4-6 lane Greenfield and Brownfield High-speed access controlled National Highways, said the statement.?

A key focus of the guidelines is on incorporation of additional safety measures appropriate with high-speed traffic conditions on corridors.

Special provisions have been prescribed for advance notification of exits and entries, enabling National Highway users to anticipate and safely navigate upcoming access and egress points, the statement added.

The lane configuration of the High-speed National Highways will be standardised based on detailed traffic assessment.

Corridors with traffic flow up to 15,000 vehicles with four-lane highway and four lane structures will have width of 60 metres.

Similarly, corridors having traffic-flow between 15,000-25,000 vehicles with four-lane highway and six lane structures will have width of 70 metres. Highways with traffic-flow between 25,000 - 40,000 vehicles will have width of 70 metres for six-lane highway & six-lane structures configuration, according to the guidelines. The guidelines are aligned with the long-term government's roadmap which envisages the development of 50,000 km of access-controlled High-Speed Corridors under Viksit Bharat 2047, boosting connectivity and reducing logistics costs.

Currently, there are no separate standards and specifications governing planning and designing of access control High-Speed access controlled National Highways, other than Expressways.

Variations have been observed in the standards adopted for preparation of DPR for such corridors. The new guidelines address this requirement by providing a uniform set of technical and safety provisions.Interchanges with ramps will be provided at crossings with Expressways, National Highways, State Highways and important arterial roads generating substantial traffic, as well as roads providing connectivity to major traffic-generating destinations such as ports, airports, Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), industrial areas and major tourist destinations. (IANS)

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