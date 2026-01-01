NIA achieves over 92% conviction rate in 2025

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has concluded an exceptionally productive year in 2025, sustaining a conviction rate above 92 percent while registering groundbreaking victories against terrorism and organized crime.

The agency’s relentless pursuits yielded high-profile extraditions, swift resolutions in recent terror attacks, and significant disruptions to extremist networks across multiple domains. A standout accomplishment was the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 attacks that claimed 166 lives. After prolonged legal proceedings in the United States, where Rana’s appeals were repeatedly dismissed, the Pakistani-Canadian businessman was brought to India in April.

Upon arrival in New Delhi, he was formally arrested and placed in NIA custody, marking a decisive step toward justice for one of India’s deadliest terrorist assaults orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In another major diplomatic success, gangster Anmol Bishnoi, brother and close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, was deported from the United States in November.

Absconding since 2022, Anmol faces charges of masterminding criminal syndicates operating from India and abroad to execute terrorist activities, particularly in Delhi and surrounding areas.

The NIA is prioritizing a speedy trial in this conspiracy case. The agency wrapped up its probe into the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where militants from LeT and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF), targeted tourists in Baisaran Valley, killing 26 civilians in a religiously motivated assault.

A comprehensive chargesheet was filed against seven accused, including the three perpetrators neutralized by security forces and Pakistan-based handlers. Rapid progress was also recorded in the November 10 car bomb explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed around 15 people and injured over 20. Classified as a terrorist act linked to radical modules, the case saw nine arrests within weeks of the incident. Supporting the Centre’s deadline to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism by March 31, 2026, NIA initiated nine investigations against top Maoist cadres, chargesheeted 34 individuals, and coordinated extensively with state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). (IANS)

