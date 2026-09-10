NIA finds no conclusive evidence of ‘India-directed activities’ by 7 foreigners in Myanmar drone case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has so far found “no conclusive evidence” that six Ukrainians and an American national accused in a Myanmar drone warfare case were involved in activities directed against India or had trained Indian insurgent groups. However, the agency has not ruled out the possibility and said further scrutiny of seized data and investigation abroad would be required.

On September 8, the NIA filed a chargesheet against the seven foreign nationals—American Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and Ukrainians Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor—under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The chargesheet concerns their alleged illegal entry into Myanmar and drone warfare training provided to Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups. According to the NIA, the accused entered India in December 2025 and subsequently crossed the India-Myanmar border illegally to reach Victoria Camp in Myanmar. They allegedly trained members of groups including the Chin National Front (CNF) and Kachin Independence Army (KIA) in drone operations, assembly and electronic jamming, and participated in combat operations.

The agency also alleged that the group received logistical support from the CNF and that their mission was financed by a commander of a Myanmar-based rebel group. Drones and related equipment allegedly linked to the group were seized by Customs in Delhi, while electronic devices and other material were seized by the NIA and remain under examination.

The NIA said its investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is continuing to determine whether the accused had links with Indian insurgent groups or undertook activities prejudicial to India’s security. The case was registered on March 13, 2026, following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The chargesheet under the Immigration and Foreigners Act was filed before the statutory deadline of September 8, while the broader UAPA investigation continues. (ANI)

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