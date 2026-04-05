NIA gets 9 days further custody of 2 Bangladeshi, accused in Hadi's killing

NEW DELHI: The Special NIA Court on Saturday extended the custody of two Bangladeshi nationals for a further 9 days. They were arrested by the NIA from West Bengal in March and brought to New Delhi on a transit remand. They were produced before the Special Judge at NIA Headquarters due to security reasons.

It is alleged that they are accused in the murder of Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Bin Hadi in Bangladesh. They had fled into India through the Meghalaya border illegally. They were apprehended in Bongaon when they were trying to go back to Bangaladesh. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma extended the NIA custody of Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain for a further 9 days. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi alongwith Amit Rohila, appeared for the NIA. (ANI)

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