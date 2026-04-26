NITI Aayog emerges as vital pillar in India’s policy-making architecture: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that NITI Aayog has emerged as a vital pillar in India’s policy-making architecture, fostering cooperative federalism, furthering reforms and boosting ‘Ease of Living.’

It serves as a dynamic platform for innovation and long-term strategic thinking across sectors, said Prime Minister as he congratulated Ashok Kumar Lahiri on becoming the Vice Chairman and other full-time members.

“The Government has reconstituted the NITI Aayog. My best wishes to Ashok Kumar Lahiri on becoming the Vice Chairman. My best wishes also to Rajiv Gauba, Prof. K. V. Raju, Prof. Gobardhan Das, Prof. Abhay Karandikar and Dr. M. Srinivas on becoming Full Time Members of NITI Aayog,” said PM Modi in a post on social media platform X.

“Wishing all of them a productive and impactful tenure ahead,” Prime Minister added.

PM Modi met Lahiri and congratulated him on his appointment as Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog.

“His rich experience in economics and public policy will further strengthen the path of reforms in India and the journey towards becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’. I am confident that his efforts will make our country’s policy-making even more dynamic. My best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure,” said Prime Minister. (IANS)

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