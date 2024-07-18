NITI Aayog Reconstituted: New Ministers from Modi 3.0 Government Included as Ex-Officio Members and Special Invitees

NEW DELHI: NITI Aayog has been reconstituted with some new ministers in the Modi 3.0 government from the BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance made as ex-officio members or Special Invitees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to be the chairperson of the NITI Aayog and there are no changes in the post of vice-chairman and full-time members. Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the new ex officio member, while Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda and Minister of Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy are special invitees. The special invitees also include Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Fishries, Animal Husbandary and Dairying Minister, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Civil Aviation Minister, KR Naidu and Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan. Kumaraswamy (JD-S), Manjhi (Hindustan Awam Morcha-S), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JD-U) and Paswan (LJP-Ram Vilas) are BJP’s allies in the NDA government.

PM Modi approved the revised composition of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog). The ex-officio members include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)

Also Read: Protests Erupt in Jammu and Kashmir Following Killings of Security Personnel, Demand for 'Operation All-Out' Intensifies

Also Watch: