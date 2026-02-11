NITI Aayog releases four more reports on roadmap to Net Zero

NEW DELHI: The NITI Aayog on Tuesday released the second set of four Study Reports on Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero, which cover the transport, industry, power, and critical minerals sectors.

According to the reports, electricity’s share in the power sector can rise as high as 60 percent in 2070 from 21 percent in 2025, while the share of non-fossil generation increases from 23 percent to 80-85 percent. Electricity, biofuels, and hydrogen can meet nearly 90 percent of transport energy demand by 2070.

In the industry sector, the demand for steel, cement and aluminium is set to increase 4-6 times by 2070, while electricity and green hydrogen emerge as the backbone of industrial energy. As far as critical minerals are concerned, as much as 20-25 percent of copper and graphite demand could be met through recycling by the mid-century.

The report on Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero - Sectoral Insights: Transport (Vol. 3) assesses the current state and long-term evolution of India’s mobility ecosystem, covering passenger and freight demand, modal composition, technological maturity, and energy use.

The Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero - Sectoral Insights: Industry (Vol. 4) report examines the various facets of industrial energy transition, including industrial output, energy demand, and emissions across major subsectors, including steel, cement, aluminium, textiles, and petrochemicals.

Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero - Sectoral Insights: Power (Vol. 7) report examines the central role of electricity in India’s development and Net Zero agenda, assessing future electricity demand, low-carbon supply options, system reliability, and investment requirements. Demand is projected to rise sharply due to increasing urbanization, cooling needs, digitalization, electric mobility, and green hydrogen production.

The fourth report on Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero - Critical Mineral Assessment: Demand and Supply (Vol. 10) estimates mineral requirements arising from India’s deployment of clean technologies across key segments such as solar, wind, battery energy storage systems, EVs, and electrolysers. Avenues to de-risk the critical mineral supply chain and meet India’s future requirements through coordinated action across the development of domestic resources, international sourcing, institutional reforms, and circularity are discussed. (IANS)

Also Read: NITI Aayog suggest convergence of schemes to streamline MSME efficiency, improve outreach