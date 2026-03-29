NITI Aayog warns diet shift risks gut health; India leads global probiotic movement

NEW DELHI: India's rich heritage of fermented foods should be used to reverse the current shift toward ultra processed diets that threaten gut health and long term public health, Rajiv Gauba, Member, NITI Aayog, said at a probiotic symposium.

Gauba, at a symposium organised by Gut Microbiota and Probiotic Science Foundation, mentioned social media driven food choices, changing lifestyles and the rise of quick commerce and are distancing people from traditional, nutritionally rich diets, a statement from NITI Aayog said on Saturday.

He cautioned that these trends could have serious long-term consequences for gut health as an estimated 56.4 per cent of India’s disease burden is attributable to unhealthy or imbalanced diets.

Due to India’s rich heritage of fermented foods and traditional dietary practices, the country is uniquely positioned to lead the global probiotic movement by combining traditional knowledge with genomic and microbiome research to develop clinically validated probiotics, he said.

He underlined the vast public health potential of probiotics to reduce infectious and chronic disease burdens, improve nutrition and strengthen population immunity. “Micro organisms could create macro consequences,” Gauba warned and urged clinicians and researchers to counter misleading advertisements in the probiotics and supplements market.

Citing government initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, PM-JAY, PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Gauba pointed out that out-of-pocket health expenditure has declined from 62.6 per cent to 39.4 per cent between FY15 and FY22, resulting in savings of over Rs 1.25 lakh crore for households. (IANS)

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