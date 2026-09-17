No boundary between Pakistan, China: India asks Islamabad to vacate occupied territory

NEW DELHI: India has rejected the operationalisation of the "so-called Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission," declaring that it holds no legal basis and reiterating that no geographic boundary exists between Pakistan and China.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on Wednesday that India's stance on the issue remains unequivocal, that China and Pakistan don't share a boundary, and the Commission has "no legal basis". "We have seen reports in this regard. Our position on this matter is clear and consistent. There is no boundary between Pakistan and China. We reject the so-called Joint Commission, which is without any legal basis," Jaiswal said in response to media queries.

Reaffirming India's sovereign claims, the MEA spokesperson emphasised that Pakistan has no authority to enter into bilateral accords regarding territories under its illegal occupation.

"The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to enter into arrangements concerning Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation," Jaiswal stated.

The spokesperson further recalled New Delhi's long-standing objection to past boundary agreements between Beijing and Islamabad involving Indian territories.

"We have never recognised the so-called 'China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement' of 1963 and have consistently maintained that it is illegal and invalid," he asserted.

Warning against any attempts to alter the status quo, the MEA reiterated that any such joint initiatives will have zero impact on India's sovereign rights.

"We resolutely oppose and reject any attempts to alter the status of these occupied territories or legitimise illegal occupation, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Any so-called boundary cooperation between China and Pakistan concerning Indian territories would be completely unacceptable and would have no bearing whatsoever on India's sovereignty over these territories," Jaiswal stressed.

Calling on Islamabad to end its diplomatic manoeuvres, the spokesperson concluded with a direct directive: "Instead of engaging in such theatrics, we call on Pakistan to immediately vacate from areas under its illegal and forcible occupation," he affirmed. (ANI)

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