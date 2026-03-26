No change in LPG refill timelines, stocks adequate: Centre

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday dismissed reports claiming changes in LPG refill booking timelines, terming them misleading and unfounded.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) clarified that no revisions have been made to the existing refill booking norms for LPG connections.

The ministry stated that some media reports and social media posts had claimed that refill booking timelines had been altered to 45 days for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, 25 days for non-PMUY single-cylinder users, and 35 days for non-PMUY double-cylinder consumers.

“No such changes have been made,” the official statement said, adding that the current timelines remain unchanged.

As per the existing norms, LPG refills can be booked after 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, irrespective of the type of connection.

The government also urged citizens not to believe or circulate such misinformation and to avoid unnecessary or panic booking of LPG refills.

It further assured that adequate LPG stocks are available across the country and there is no cause for concern.

Meanwhile, all domestic refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories. Domestic LPG production has increased, and petrol and diesel stocks remain sufficient, according to the government.

The government has also ensured that ships carrying crude oil and LPG have arrived from multiple countries, and it continues to work on contingency plans to keep supplies uninterrupted.

In addition, a state-owned PSU firm – BPCL -- said that Bharat Petroleum rumours about petrol and diesel shortages in certain areas are completely unfounded.

"There is no shortage of fuel across the nation. India is a net exporter of petrol and diesel," the company said.

The Centre has also constituted seven empowered groups of officials and experts to handle the fallout of the Iran war on specific sectors of the Indian economy, including oil, gas, fertilizers, supply chains, and inflation. (IANS)

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