No cybersecurity incidents observed in ATC automation systems in last 4 years’: Murlidhar Mohol

New Delhi: As per records maintained, no cybersecurity incidents have been observed in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) automation systems in the last four years, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol responded to the Upper House in written while answering the query of Shiv Sena MP Milind Murli Deora when he asked “whether the government keeps a record of cyber security incidents in ATCs, if so, details regarding the total number of such incidents over the last four years and actions undertaken to resolve the same?”

Responding to the query “about the steps undertaken by the government to make sure that ATCs towers are properly protected from possible cyber security threats”, the minister said, “The Airports Authority of India (AAI) ensures compliance of standards set by National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) for securing and protecting its data and systems including Air Traffic Data, from cyber threats.”

Also, Mohol said, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has provisioned National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP) which requires Airport Operators, Airlines, Air Traffic Service providers and related service and enforcement agencies to identify and develop appropriate measures in order to protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of critical information and communication technology systems and data used for civil aviation operations.

Additionally, he said Ministry of Civil Aviation issues various security advisories, updates, alerts such as cyber threats and vulnerabilities and counter measures to protect computers, network, browsers, operating systems and data bases received from NCIIPC and CERT-In to concerned entities from time to time for necessary action.

The Minister also replied to another question that “costs related to cybersecurity measures are budgeted under Airport Authority of India’s head of expenditure for Communication, Navigation and Surveillance and Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) systems.” (ANI)

