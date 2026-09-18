No one can accuse him of corruption: HM Amit Shah on PM Modi's public life

VADNAGAR: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political opponents could not accuse him of corruption, as he highlighted what he described as his clean public life, during a birthday event in Vadnagar.

Addressing a gathering at Sharmishtha Lake during the launch of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', HM Shah said PM Modi had spent 25 years in public life without facing allegations of corruption from his opponents.

He also linked what he described as PM Modi's personal integrity to the absence of a visible political family network around him.

"For 25 years of public life, there has not been a single stain on his kurta. Even his opponents, even those in the Opposition, cannot accuse Modi ji of corruption," HM Shah said.

He compared PM Modi's political career to a lotus, saying that despite operating in a difficult political environment, he had maintained a clean record.

Shah also pointed to PM Modi's personal simplicity and family background. He said that despite 25 years in public office, there was little public knowledge of PM Modi's relatives.

"Modi ji's family is known to the entire country, because Modi ji has considered India his family," Shah said, adding that PM Modi regarded the country's people as his family.

The Home Minister also used the occasion to contrast PM Modi's public life with what he said were earlier practices surrounding public awards and recognition.

Shah ended his address by saying that PM Modi's life could be summed up in two words - "Bharat First". "He had dedicated himself to the welfare of the country and its people," he added. (IANS)

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