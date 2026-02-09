No trust deficit between India and US: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal dismissed suggestions of a trust deficit between India and the United States, asserting that bilateral ties remain strong and stable despite differing perspectives on certain global issues. Speaking exclusively with ANI on whether there was a lack of trust with the US, particularly under the Trump administration, Goyal said, “I don’t think there’s any trust deficit between the United States of America and India or between our leaders.”

“For us, this is a Trade Agreement which will further cement the US-India long-term strategic goals into outcomes and I see that we have come up through the negotiations with a very good Agreement, which will serve both countries honourably, which will provide opportunities for both countries in their respective areas of strength,” the Minister added.

He emphasised that India and the US have partnered across several domains, including defence, trade and strategic cooperation, built on mutual respect and shared interests. “Negotiations are very intense, very detailed. They go line by line and we have some 12,000 lines. You have to crystal gaze into the future. You have to understand both sides’ strengths and weaknesses...It’s a very intense work. Takes long patient study, understanding and negotiation and never has to be done in a hurry, which is why I often say that we should have speed, not haste. One should never negotiate with the deadline in our hand,” the Minister said.

Addressing concerns that differences over Russian oil or defence matters could impact the India-US trade deal, the minister categorically ruled out any such linkage. “No, not at all,” Goyal said, stressing that trade negotiations are independent of foreign policy or defence considerations handled by other ministries.

Explaining India’s energy trade with the US, Goyal noted that purchasing crude oil, LNG or LPG from the US serves India’s strategic interest by diversifying energy sources.

“The buying of crude oil or LNG, LPG from the US is in India’s own strategic interests as we diversify our oil sources. But the decisions are taken by the buyers, by the companies themselves. So, the trade deal doesn’t discuss who will buy what and from where. The trade deal ensures that the pathway to trade is smooth, ensures preferential access. FTAs are all about preferential access to your competition. So, today when we got an 18% reciprocal tariff, we have a preference over other developing nations who are usually our competition,” he said.

Goyal underlined that the core purpose of a trade agreement is to ensure smoother trade pathways and preferential market access. “FTAs are all about preferential access vis-a-vis your competition,” he said, adding that reciprocal tariff arrangements give India an edge over other developing nations. This preferential treatment, he said, is what makes free trade agreements attractive and beneficial for long-term economic growth. (ANI)

