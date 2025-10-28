Not against any religion, only against politics in its name: Khesari Lal Yadav

Chapra (Bihar: Bhojpuri singer-actor and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate from Chapra, Khesari Lal Yadav, on Monday stated that he is not against any religion, but is opposed to those who instigate people in the name of religion.

His remarks came following indirect criticism from Bhojpuri star and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan, who accused Khesari of speaking against Sanatan Dharma.

However, Khesari Lal Yadav said he does not trivialise the matter and added that Ravi Kishan is like an elder brother to him and “can say anything.” “Bade bhai hai wo kuch bhi bol skte hai,” he stated.

Reacting to Kishan’s statement, Khesari Lal Yadav told ANI, “I have never been against religion, and I am not against religion even today. But those who ask for votes in the name of religion, those who instigate people in the name of religion, I am against them. Now they feel that I am against their thinking, so I am against religion also... I said that the temple is important, but college, education, the hospital, and people’s livelihood are also important. How much employment will you give people by just making a temple?... And don’t say anything about Ravi. He said, in front of Yogi Adityanath, only that if you burn in Gorakhpur, you will go straight to heaven... He can say anything. And Yogi Adityanath was laughing at this statement... Bade bhai hai wo kuch bhi bol skte hai.”

Earlier on Sunday, Ravi Kishan lashed out at RJD candidate and singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav, saying, “As soon as we went to the House, they sold the Bhojpuri industry. Where my films used to celebrate silver jubilees in Chhapra and throughout Bihar, there’s not a single audience there today.”

The BJP MP further said, “Now the temple of Maa Janki is going to be built, these people of the opposition are opening their mouths. You were raising your voice against the Ram Temple, and now you are raising your voice against the upcoming temple of Mother Janaki. Now you are saying there should be a hospital in that place? He worked in the Bhojpuri cinema, took Sanatan’s name, worked and earned money. We had got the National Award for the Bhojpuri industry, we handed it over to these people and we went to the House. As soon as we went to the House, these people sold the Bhojpuri industry. Who defamed the Bhojpuri?” (ANI)

