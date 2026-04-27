Not democracy but TMC’s reign of terror: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a senior Congress leader, on Sunday condemned the murder of party worker Debdeep Chatterjee in West Bengal’s Asansol and accused the Trinamool Congress of spreading a “reign of terror” throughout the state.

Chatterjee was allegedly beaten to death in Asansol on April 24 (Friday) amid reports of violence following the first phase of the voting for Assembly elections. The Congress party has accused the “TMC-affiliated thugs” of the killing of their worker.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “The murder of Congress worker Debdeep Chatterjee by TMC-affiliated thugs after the elections is utterly reprehensible. My deepest condolences to the grieving family. In West Bengal today, it is not democracy but TMC’s reign of terror that prevails. Intimidating, attacking, and eliminating opposing voices after votes are cast — this has become the defining character of TMC.”

“Congress politics has never been based on violence, nor will it ever be. We, too, have lost our workers, yet we have always chosen the path of non-violence and the Constitution. This is our legacy, this is our resolve,” he stated.

Gandhi further stated that Congress’ “demand is clear” — “immediate arrest of all the guilty, the harshest punishment, and full security and compensation ensured for Debdeep’s family”. “We will not bow before this politics that stains India’s non-violent tradition. Justice will be done,” he added. (IANS)

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