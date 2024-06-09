Not running away, will win fort again: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: After taking responsibility for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s dismal performance in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that he is not “running away” and assured of winning the “fort” again.

“I have taken the responsibility of election. Devendra Fadnavis is not a man who runs away, is a man who fights and we will win the fort again,” Fadnavis said during his address at BJP MLA meeting. Revealing about having the blueprint available with him to win the polls next time, Fadnavis said, “I had some strategy in my mind. Now we will make Maharashtra’s blueprint. I have a political arithmetic. We have got two lakh votes more in Mumbai. But they won 4 seats and we won only two seats.”

Attacking the Opposition for coming up with false accusations and a narrative of BJP thinking of changing the Constitution, the Deputy CM said, “They came up with a false narrative. Changing the Constitution. This false narrative is only for one election. PM Modi has done a pooja of the Constitution. He said the Constitution is most important for him.” On the Maratha reservation, Fadnavis said, “They also made a false narrative in the Maratha community. They did not support Maratha reservation every time.”

Speaking on the Opposition’s claim of BJP driving business out of the state, Fadnavis said, “They came up with a false narrative of BJP taking business out of Maharashtra. Every day they said that we are taking business out of Maharashtra.” Fadnavis also claimed that Uddhav Thackeray got votes in Mumbai from “one community” and not from the Maratha people.

“It is a false narrative that everyone has sympathy with Uddhav Thackeray. They did not get the Mumbai seat from the Marathi people’s votes. The UBT got the seats from Mumbai because of one community,” Fadnavis said. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Will watch India-Pakistan match instead of Narendra Modi’s swearing-in-ceremony’: Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor

Also watch: