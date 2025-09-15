Not single word of regret, nor did he apologise: Minister on PM’s Manipur visit

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Manipur, accusing him of failing to apologise for not coming earlier and questioning the short duration of his stay.

In a post on X, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Chidambaram claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "not even bothered" to visit Manipur and "did not apologise for not coming."

The Congress leader wrote, "In the 2023 riots in Manipur. 258 people lost their lives, 1,108 people were injured, 532 places of worship were damaged, 60,000 people were displaced, thousands of people are still in refugee camps today. For two years, Prime Minister Modi has not even bothered to visit Manipur."

"Mr. Modi, who went to Manipur yesterday, did not express a single word of regret, nor did he apologise for not coming for two years. Can you buy the people of Manipur for Rs 7,300 crore projects, Rs 1,200 crore projects?" he added.

This is PM Modi's first visit after an ethnic conflict erupted in Manipur in May 2023, and the discord between the Meitei and Kuki communities has persisted for a significant length of time.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur and inaugurated projects worth over Rs 1200 crore in Imphal.

Amid a political row over the visit, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also took a dig at PM Modi.

In a post on X, Ramesh criticised the PM for spending less than five hours in the state, questioning his commitment to addressing the plight of Manipur's people.

"The people of Manipur have been undergoing tremendous pain, distress, suffering, and agony for the past 28 months ever since the state erupted. The people of Manipur have waited patiently for the PM to visit the state. He has finally obliged them today. But he was in the state, from landing till take-off, for less than 5 hours," he said.

Highlighting the brevity of the visit, Ramesh further remarked on X, "The PM has the time (and the inclination) to spend days campaigning and travelling across the world. But is Manipur worth only so much to him? It is shockingly insensitive."

He concluded with a Hindi phrase, "der aae par durust nahi aae" (PM's visit delayed, however, not adequate).

Meanwhile, during his visit to Manipur on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to various ethnic groups in Manipur to shun violence and work towards restoring peace in the state. He stated that a new dawn of "hope and confidence" is emerging in the northeastern state. (ANI)

