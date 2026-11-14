NPPA Enforces Trade Margin Rationalisation for 137 Anti-Cancer Drugs, Revised Prices Effective November 9

NEW DELHI: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, has directed strict monitoring of the implementation of Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, notified vide Gazette Order dated 17 October 2026, with revised prices effective from 9 November 2026. According to the press release by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers: Department of Pharmaceuticals on Friday, the latest revised price lists, based on submissions received from companies up to 11 November 2026, are available on the NPPA website and Pharma Sahi Daam app/portal. All manufacturers, retailers, dealers, stockists, hospitals and medical institutions have been directed to comply with the revised prices and prominently display the updated price lists at their premises and websites.

State Drug Controllers (SDCs) have been directed to strictly monitor compliance by manufacturers, dealers, hospitals and medical institutions to ensure that the benefits of revised MRPs are passed on to patients. Any violation may attract overcharging proceedings under the provisions of DPCO, 2013. Complaints regarding overcharging, shortage or non-availability of medicines can be reported through the Pharma Sahi Daam app/portal, NPPA helpline (1800-111-255) or email (monitoring-nppa[at]gov[dot]in.) State Drug Controllers have been asked to submit their Action Taken Reports to NPPA by 16 November 2026. Meanwhile, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped trade margins on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of 137 anti-cancer drugs, based on the recommendations of an Expert Committee constituted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, on October 17, 2026. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the revised MRPs of these medicines came into effect from November 9. (ANI)