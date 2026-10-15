NSA Ajit Doval Discusses Indian Seafarers' Safety with Iran Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval raised the issue of safety and security of Indian seafarers and tankers during his telephonic conversation with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Mohsen Rezaei, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that NSA Doval and Rezaei discussed bilateral issues, regional situation and international developments during their conversation on October 12.

On Monday, Iran's Embassy in India said that NSA Doval and Rezaei spoke about latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

The telephonic conversation between NSA Doval and Mohsin Rezaei comes amid continuing attacks on the shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. (IANS)

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