NSCN-IM case: Thai arms smuggler sentenced by NIA court

NEW DELHI: A Special NIA Court in Delhi sentenced a Thai national and arms smuggler to six years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh in a case relating to an international arms procurement conspiracy of the NSCN (IM), an official said Thursday. Willy Naruenartwanich alias Wuthikorn Naruenartwanich alias Willy was sentenced by the Special Exclusive Court-03 for NIA Cases at Rouse Avenue District Courts on Wednesday,

the NIA said in a statement. The court had convicted Naruenartwanich on September 24 for offences under Sections 120B and 122 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case relates to a conspiracy by the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak- Muivah) to procure a large consignment of lethal arms and ammunition from foreign

sources, the statement said. The weapons were intended to strengthen the outfit’s armed cadres and facilitate terrorist

activities, besides constituting preparatory acts for waging war against the Government of India, it said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered the case on January 13, 2010, following an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the investigation, Naruenartwanich, a Thai businessman and arms smuggler based in Bangkok, acted as a middleman and key conspirator in the arms procurement network, the NIA said. He worked in coordination with Anthony Shimray, the NSCN (IM)’s chief arms procurer, and facilitated negotiations with representatives of a Chinese arms and ammunition company, it said.

The weapons were intended to strengthen the outfit’s armed cadres and facilitate terrorist activities, besides constituting preparatory acts for waging war against the government of India. The investigation established that the proposed procurement and trans-shipment arrangement was valued at approximately $1.2 million, the NIA said. (IANS)

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