NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the subject-wise schedule of University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2026 examination that will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, an official said.

The exams will be held in two three-hour shifts daily -- from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. -- beginning December 14.

The last day of the UGC-NET 2026 will be December 21.

The NTA in a statement said the notification regarding intimation of the city of exam centre will be displayed on the NTA website 21 days prior to the examination.

The candidates are advised to check the official notice for their subject-wise examination date and shift, the NTA added.

In case a candidate needs help, she or he can contact helpdesk on: ugcnet@nta.ac.in; Helpline: 011-40759000 and Toll-Free Number: 18001804747, the NTA said. The NTA had declared the results of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination for 84 subjects in August, advising candidates to check, download and print their scorecards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in by logging in with their credentials.

More than 6.07 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam.

The testing agency had later taken a decision to conduct a re-examination after receiving several complaints regarding multiple errors in the English, Commerce and Sociology question papers.

On receiving complaints, committee was formed to enquire into these errors, and as per the committee's recommendation, the NTA decided to re-conduct the exams in these subjects to "ensure a fair and error-free examination", officials said. The testing agency also decided that no additional fees would be charged from the candidates and allocation of seats would not be reduced. (IANS)