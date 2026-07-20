NTA sources say viral sheet ‘digitally altered’ after re-NEET OMR row

New Delhi: After allegations surfaced on social media over the OMR sheet of Re-NEET candidate Avaneesh Srivastava, with the Congress amplifying the claims, sources in the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday said the viral image was “a digitally altered version” and that the candidate’s result “stands as declared” as it is based on his genuine OMR sheet. The clarification came after the Congress shared a social media post amplifying allegations made by the candidate’s father, claiming that the OMR sheet uploaded by the NTA belonged to another candidate, “Ajit Singh”, and accusing the agency of irregularities in the conduct of the Re-NEET examination. The post also criticised Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the functioning of the NTA. Responding to the allegations, NTA sources said, “The image being circulated on social media is not the OMR sheet on record with the NTA. It is a digitally altered version.” The sources added that the circulated image contains “wrong serial numbers, spelling mistakes in the instructions at the top of the sheet, and incorrect field labels.” They further said that the name “Ajeet Singh, son of Shri Lakhan Singh and Smt. Reena Singh,” appearing on the viral image “does not correspond to any candidate registered for NEET (UG) 2026.” (ANI)

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