Odisha to Host Three-Day Global Energy Leaders’ Summit 2025

BHUBANESWAR: In a major step toward shaping India’s long-term energy roadmap, the Odisha government, said on Thursday that it will host the Global Energy Leaders’ Summit (GELS) 2025 in Puri from December 5 to 7, bringing together global and national leaders at a scale unprecedented for a state-led initiative. Designed along the lines of the annual global Conference of Parties (COP) Summit, the summit aims to serve as India’s premier high-level platform for shaping the nation’s long-term energy strategy. It will bring together representatives from the Union government, about 15 Indian states, and more than 30 national and international energy experts. The theme for GELS 2025 is “Powering India: Sufficiency, Balance, Innovation”, reflecting India’s priorities for its energy future. Explaining the core pillars of the summit, the official statement said that “Sufficiency” relates to ensuring adequate and affordable power for all citizens and industries; “Balance” focuses on harmonising ecological and environmental needs with economic activities; and “Innovation” encompasses technological breakthroughs, financial instruments, and policy reforms. (IANS)

