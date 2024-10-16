Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As Chief Minister Of Jammu & Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Amidst tight security measures, Omar Abdullah took oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday while Surinder Kumar Choudhary has been appointed as the deputy chief minister of the Union Territory.

This comes after the National Conference, in alliance with the Congress Party, emerged victorious in the recently concluded legislative assembly elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

With this, Omar Abdullah happens to be the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the bifurcation of the former state into two Union Territories.