Only BJP can end ‘politics of violence’ in Bengal: PM Narendra Modi

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can bring an end to the “politics of violence” in West Bengal, as it did in other eastern Indian states in the recent past.

Addressing a rally in Malda district, PM Modi said, “The BJP has formed a government in Odisha. The people of Tripura and Assam have accepted the BJP. A few days ago, a BJP- led National Democratic Alliance government was formed again in Bihar. Now it is time for good governance in West Bengal. That is why I said after winning the Bihar elections, with the blessings of Mother Ganga, the Ganges of development will now flow in West Bengal. Just as the BJP had ended the politics of violence in other eastern Indian states, so it will end that in West Bengal.”

“We are determined to resurrect the lost glory of West Bengal. On one hand, Trinamool Congress leaders are looting funds provided by the Union government under the centrally-sponsored welfare schemes, while on the other hand, the state government is not allowing the implementation of certain central schemes in the state. The state government has kept the people of West Bengal deprived of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, the women’s safety in West Bengal has hit “rock bottom” in the Trinamool Congress regime. “It is only in the hands of the people to change the situation for the better. They can use the power of votes to end the reign of corruption and oppression here. Only you can bring an end to this reign of terror,” the Prime Minister said. (IANS)

