‘Only regional party will win Punjab by-poll’, says Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa

Tarn Taran: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa on Wednesday filed her nomination papers for the Tarn Taran bypoll slated on November 11, and asserted that only the regional party will win the by-election.

Before filing the papers, a roadshow, led by Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal, that witnessed hundreds of vehicles winding their path through several villages as well as city roads, was carried out. Speaking to the media, Badal thanked the electorate for reposing faith in the candidature of Sukhwinder Kaur, who belonged to a Dharmi Fauji family. He said the outpouring of love for the Akali Dal candidate and the party had made it clear that the people had made up their mind to ensure the victory of the party. “I am confident that voters of Tarn Taran will honour the sacrifices of the Dharmi Fauji family and make sure their own one and only regional party wins the election and turncoats and Delhi-based parties are defeated soundly,” Badal said.

He also spoke on how the people were eager to see the back of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had failed each and every section of people, besides failing to bring in any development in the state.

“People have also witnessed the manner in which they were ignored during the previous Congress regime, even as they remember the record development and unique social welfare schemes initiated by the erstwhile SAD government.”

Senior leaders, including Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Sikander Singh Maluka, Hira Singh Gabria, N.K. Sharma and Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, three nomination papers were filed on Wednesday, the third day of the nomination process. A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer said that Karambir Singh, the Congress candidate, filed his nomination papers.

In addition, Sukhwinder Kaur, the candidate from the Shiromani Akali Dal, and Kanchanpreet Kaur (covering candidate) also filed their nominations. (IANS)

