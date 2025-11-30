Operation Sindoor, a brilliant example of civil-military fusion: Rajnath Singh

DEHRADUN: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that Operation Sindoor is a brilliant example of civil-military fusion where the administrative machinery worked seamlessly with the Armed Forces to communicate vital information and build public confidence.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 100th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, the Defence Minister called upon the young civil servants to understand their crucial role in safeguarding national interests, and, like the brave soldiers, always stay ready for such critical situations.

He asserted that, during Operation Sindoor, the Armed Forces destroyed the terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in a balanced and non-escalatory response, but it was the misbehaviour of the neighbouring country which did not allow the situation along the border to return to normal.

The Defence Minister commended the bravery of the soldiers and appreciated the work carried out by the administrative officers as they communicated crucial information and ensured the successful conduct of mock drills across the country.

He emphasized increased coordination between governance and national security for the country to become Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Shedding light on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ and ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’, Rajnath Singh emphasized that the civil servants have a pivotal role to play in accelerating the goal of a self-reliant and developed India. Encouraging young administrators to dedicate themselves to public service, Rajnath Singh said, “You are people’s servants. You are not just providers, but facilitators of empowerment. Your character should be incorruptible. Your conduct should be full of integrity. You must create a culture where honesty is neither a virtue nor an exception, but a normal part of everyday life.”

The Defence Minister called upon young civil servants to work innovatively in the technology-driven era and find solutions to the problems of the people.

He said technology is playing the role of an enabler and cited the success of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and the Income Tax Department’s Faceless Assessment Scheme. (IANS)

