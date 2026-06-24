Operation Tiger not over, more shocks await Thackeray camp, warns Eknath Shinde

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday signalled that more political defections could be on the way, days after six Lok Sabha MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) joined his camp. Referring to the development as part of “Operation Tiger,” Shinde told the Assembly that the political shake-up was “just the beginning” and hinted at further setbacks for the Thackeray faction.

His remarks came during a heated Assembly session in which Opposition leaders criticised the absence of senior ministers during important discussions. Leaders including Jayant Patil of NCP (SP) and Vijay Wadettiwar of Congress argued that key ministers should be present to address public concerns, rather than leaving crucial matters to junior ministers. They accused the ruling alliance of undermining legislative traditions and failing to take the House seriously.

Responding to the criticism, Shinde defended the government, stating that junior ministers are authorised by the Speaker to handle specific proceedings and ensure the smooth functioning of the Assembly. He added that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister remain present during major debates and important discussions.

Shinde then turned his attention to the Opposition, claiming that the recent political setback had unsettled the Sena (UBT) leadership. Without naming anyone directly, he said the Opposition had become distracted by political theatrics and no longer had substantial issues to raise. Using sharp and sarcastic language, he mocked the Thackeray camp’s current situation and suggested that its troubles were self-inflicted.

Addressing senior Opposition figures such as Jayant Patil, Vijay Wadettiwar and Nana Patole, Shinde urged them to focus on issues affecting farmers rather than following what he described as inexperienced leadership. He also rejected allegations that the government was neglecting farmers or withholding development funds, arguing that recent election results reflected the public’s support for the ruling alliance and the declining influence of the Opposition.

The political war of words continued outside the Assembly, where Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray hit back at Shinde. He accused the Deputy Chief Minister of being more interested in conducting late-night operations to engineer party splits than participating fully in legislative proceedings, further intensifying tensions between the two rival Shiv Sena factions. (IANS)

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