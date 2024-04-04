‘Opposition leaders being arrested under vindictive politics by BJP government’: Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha

Patna: Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha welcomed Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and said that he was arrested like other opposition leaders under vindictive politics by the ruling BJP government.

Shatrughan Sinha said, “From day one, it was clear that he was being arrested under political vendetta and bail should have been given long ago. After staying in jail for six months, there was no proof of money trail. The ED and ruling party are misusing section 45 of PMLA. As Sanjay Singh is revolutionary in nature so he was arrested. Sanjay Singh reminds me of former PM Chandra Shekhar.”

The TMC leader said that the Supreme Court has not only slapped the government agencies but also shown the mirror to those people in society who do this out of vendetta.

“I think this should have happened long ago...It was clear from day one that action had been taken against Sanjay Singh and others out of political vendetta...A man is innocent until proven guilty...Sanjay Singh is a very revolutionary leader,” said Sinha.

He further said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriewal, too, has been arrested in similar fabricated case.

“Throughout the world, including the United Nations has said that he (Kejriwal) is being treated in the wrong way. Even Satyendar Kumar Jain and Manish Sisodia have been implicated in taking revenge. Sisodia has done a transformation in government schools and parents are admitting their children to government schools,” he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that as soon as someone joins the BJP, the person suddenly becomes clean.

“Recently, PM Modi said that for those who indulge in corruption, strict action would be taken against them. The BJP is now governed by a dictatorship. The BJP is acting like a washing machine,” he said. He welcomed RJD Lok Sabha candidate Rohini Acharya for launching her poll campaign.

“She has already shown her dedication by donating her kidney to her father, former CM of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav and now she will definitely serve the people if she comes to power,” he said. (IANS)

