Opposition urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore old Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi: The Opposition will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand the implementation of the old Women's Reservation Bill, Sources said.

As per the Sources on Saturday, Parties in the INDIA bloc will hold press conferences across the country to state that they support women's reservation, but the government was trying to change the political map of the country under its guise.

During the meeting, all leaders congratulated one another, and Sonia Gandhi expressed her gratitude to all her allies.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the final day of the special sitting, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi urged the Centre to reintroduce the original Women's Reservation Bill, a day after the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to pass in the Lok Sabha during the special Parliament sitting.

Priyanka Gandhi challenged the government to bring back a version of the bill that had previously received broad political consensus. "They (Centre) should bring the old women's bill, the one which was passed by all parties, immediately on Monday. Hold Parliament on Monday, bring the bill and let's see who is anti-woman. We will all vote and support you," she told ANI.

The One Hundred and Sixth Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023 (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam), passed in 2023 by Parliament, provides for 33% (one-third) reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. (ANI)

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