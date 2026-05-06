Over 20 killed as storms and lightning batter Bihar in 24 hours

PATNA: Severe weather conditions have wreaked havoc across Bihar over the past 24 hours, leaving more than 20 people dead and several others injured due to storms, heavy rainfall, and lightning strikes. The worst-affected districts include East Champaran, Gaya and Aurangabad.

In response, the Chief Minister's Secretariat has announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The sudden weather shift followed a day of intense heat and humidity.

By late Monday afternoon, dark clouds gathered across multiple districts, and by evening, powerful storms accompanied by rain and lightning swept through large parts of the state.

Casualties have been reported from several districts.

Two people died in Barh in Patna district due to falling trees and collapsing walls, while East Champaran reported five deaths.

In Gaya, three deaths were recorded across the district, while Aurangabad reported three deaths due to lightning. Additional casualties were reported from Vaishali (1), Sitamarhi (2), and Bhojpur (1).

In Sitamarhi, two women-Rakiba Khatoon and Nikhat Parveen-died after an electric pole collapsed during the storm.

One person, Ghulam Hussain, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The incident has triggered public outrage, with residents alleging negligence by the electricity department due to poorly maintained infrastructure.

In Rohtas, 25-year-old Balwant Paswan died after being struck by lightning at a worksite, while four others were injured.

A major disaster was narrowly averted at Azamnagar station under the Katihar Railway Division when a heavy tree branch fell onto a high-tension overhead wire carrying around 25,000 volts, sparking a fire.

Panic gripped passengers as smoke engulfed the platform area.

Train number 55708 (Katihar-Radhikapur Passenger) remained halted for nearly an hour before railway officials brought the situation under control and restored operations.

The widespread damage also disrupted daily life, with fallen trees and electric poles blocking roads, and the power supply remaining cut off for hours in several areas. The India Meteorological Department had issued an alert earlier in the day, warning of storms, rainfall, and lightning activity across Bihar.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and follow safety advisories as adverse weather conditions may persist. (IANS)

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