Over 5,000 Tibetans march in Dharamshala against China on 49th day of Lobga Rangzen’s self-immolation

DHARAMSHALA: More than 5,000 Tibetans in exile took part in a mass protest march in Dharamshala on Thursday, condemning China's policies in Tibet and demanding the withdrawal of its recently implemented "Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law".

The protest march was led by Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Penpa Tsering and Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile Dolma Tsering. Several ministers and parliamentarians of the Tibetan government-in-exile also participated in the rally, which began in McLeod Ganj and concluded at the Police Ground in lower Dharamshala.

The protest was jointly organised by the 17th Kashag (Governing Council of Tibet) and the 18th Tibetan Parliament in Exile to mark the 49th day since Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen self-immolated outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 2. The protesters paid tribute to Rangzen and other Tibetans who had sacrificed their lives for the Tibetan cause while calling for greater international attention to the situation in Tibet. According to Tibetan Buddhist tradition, the 49th day after a person's death marks the completion of the traditional 49-day intermediate state, or bardo.

Speaking to ANI, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile Dolma Tsering said the protest was aimed at opposing China's ethnic unity legislation, which the protesters allege threatens Tibetan identity.

"We are here to protest against China and condemn the ethnic unity law. We want them to withdraw it since it is implemented to eradicate Tibetan identity," she said. (ANI)

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