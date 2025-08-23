Pak Army Chief’s remark on economy smacks of robber mentality: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir’s recent remarks comparing India and Pakistan’s economic conditions amount to an admission of failure and display the “robber mentality” of Pakistan.

Addressing the Economic Times World Leaders’ forum 2025, Singh said Munir’s remarks attempting to compare India with a luxury car and his own country with a dump truck was nothing but a confession of Pakistan’s failure.

The Union Minister said that after Operation Sindoor, such a doubt should never have arisen in Pakistan. “The Chief of the Pakistan Army, knowingly or unknowingly, has pointed towards a robber mentality, which Pakistan has been a victim of since its birth...We must break this delusion of the Pakistani Army. Due to ‘Operation Sindoor,’ such a delusion should not have arisen in their minds in the first place,” he said.

Singh said that the spirit of defending India must never die. “But we must ensure that alongside India’s prosperity, our culture, and our economic prosperity, our defence capabilities and the spirit to fight for our national honour remain equally strong. We must ensure that in our civilisation, in our nation, that fighting spirit remains alive,” he said. (IANS)

