Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) unrest gives ISI fresh opening for terror push into J&K

NEW DELHI: Protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have accused security forces of alleged excesses as demonstrations continue in support of their demands. Despite repeated crackdowns, the protests remain strong.

Amid the unrest, Indian security agencies believe Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) may attempt to exploit the situation by increasing infiltration attempts across the Line of Control (LoC). A high alert has been sounded along the LoC over concerns that the unrest could be used as cover for infiltration.

The main protests are centred in Muzaffarabad and Rawalkot, close to the LoC. Officials also warn that shortages of food and medicines could prompt civilians to attempt crossing into India, potentially creating opportunities for infiltration. According to officials, the ISI may activate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) launchpads in Muzaffarabad and Rawalkot. Intelligence estimates suggest around 300 militants are waiting to infiltrate from these locations.

Officials say LeT and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF), are seeking to carry out a major attack in Jammu and Kashmir, with civilian targets considered more accessible than heavily protected military installations. Security agencies are closely monitoring the border, warning that any humanitarian pressure along the LoC could strain border management and be exploited by the ISI to facilitate infiltration. (IANS)

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