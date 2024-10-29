Pappu Yadav claims threat by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Patna: Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Purnea Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Monday wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister claiming that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been threatening him for the past few days.

Yadav claimed that he received multiple calls in the last three days from an individual warning him against making statements against Bishnoi. The MP has also claimed that he has written to the Bihar Chief Minister about the threats.

According to Yadav’s letter, these calls came from an unidentified person, who is associated with the Bishnoi gang. Apart from that, one call was made by Lawrence Bishnoi himself. Yadav shared evidence supporting these allegations, including seven voice-recorded calls, four screenshots of WhatsApp call logs with pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi, and a press statement by Mayank Singh, who is also said to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Yadav claimed that the caller also said that Lawrence Bishnoi called him after getting the jammer of Sabarmati Jail Ahmedabad switched off for 10 minutes but he did not pick up the phone.

“Is it an easy task to get the jammer switched off? I considered you as my elder brother and what did you do?, the caller says in the audio which has been released by Pappu Yadav’s office to the media.

In the press statement attributed to Mayank Singh, he addresses Pappu Yadav directly, asking him to “focus on doing politics” and avoid making what he described as “wrong statements” regarding Lawrence Bishnoi.

“I want to tell Pappu Yadav clearly that you should focus on doing politics quietly by staying within your limits and do not get into the earning of TRP otherwise I will make you rest in peace,” Mayank Singh’s press statement mentions.

This development comes after Pappu Yadav’s recent remarks against Lawrence Bishnoi on the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui.

Pappu Yadav’s office-bearer, who did not want to be named, added that the calls were persistently made while Yadav was in Mumbai.

In one of the audio recordings, the caller initially praises Yadav for his bold stance in the Lok Sabha, especially when challenging BJP MPs during his swearing-in ceremony, and commended Yadav’s extensive social work in Bihar and Delhi. However, the caller’s tone shifted to express strong disapproval over Yadav’s recent remarks against the Bishnoi.

After the murder of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on October 13 said if the laws allow him, he would destroy the network of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 24 hours.

While uploading a post on the social networking platform X, Pappu Yadav also criticized the law and order situation in the country, especially, in Maharashtra. (IANS)

