Paris: Eiffel Tower Becomes First Merchant To Offer UPI Payments In France

PARIS: In a major boost, the Indian Embassy in France, on Friday, said that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) got formally launched at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, thereby becoming the first merchant outside India to avail its services.
"UPI formally launched at the iconic Eiffel Tower at the huge Republic Day Reception. Implementing PM @narendramodi's announcement & the vision of taking UPI global," the official X handle of India's Embassy in France posted along with the photos of the event.
PM Modi responded by saying, "Great to see this- it marks a significant step towards taking UPI global. This is a wonderful example of encouraging digital payments and fostering stronger ties."
According to an official statement, Indian tourists can now book their visit to the Eiffel Tower by purchasing tickets online using UPI, making the transaction process quick, easy and hassle-free.
UPI is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing and merchant payments into one hood, according to NPCI.
Moreover, India's NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and France's Lyra Collect have inked a deal to introduce the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in France and Europe.
Last year, India and France vowed to support a flourishing environment and establish partnerships that empower their people and guarantee their active involvement in the digital age, as stated in the joint declaration by India and France.
Interestingly, Indian tourists currently happen to be the second largest group of international visitors to the Eiffel Tower. They can simply scan a QR code generated on the merchant's website and initiate a payment.
Eiffel Tower is the first merchant to offer UPI payments in France, and the service will soon be extended to other merchants in the tourism and retail space across France and Europe.