Paris: Eiffel Tower Becomes First Merchant To Offer UPI Payments In France

PARIS: In a major boost, the Indian Embassy in France, on Friday, said that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) got formally launched at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, thereby becoming the first merchant outside India to avail its services.

"UPI formally launched at the iconic Eiffel Tower at the huge Republic Day Reception. Implementing PM @narendramodi's announcement & the vision of taking UPI global," the official X handle of India's Embassy in France posted along with the photos of the event.

PM Modi responded by saying, "Great to see this- it marks a significant step towards taking UPI global. This is a wonderful example of encouraging digital payments and fostering stronger ties."