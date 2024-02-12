Patna: JD(U) MLA's Shifted To Hotel Ahead of Bihar Floor Test

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in alliance with the NDA, is gearing up to seek a trust vote in the state assembly on February 12.
Incumbent Janata Dal (United) led by Nitish Kumar, who again did a political somersault and joined hands with the BJP-led NDA, is likely to witness a stiff challenge on the floor of the house.
Keeping this in mind and fearing the prospect of MLA poaching, JDU has shifted its legislators to a nearby hotel.
News Agency ANI confirmed this development via a video clip showing JDU MLA's sent to the Chanakya Hotel in Patna.
This move comes in the backdrop of Nitish Kumar taking oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the ninth time last month, following his exit from the opposition's INDIA bloc and subsequent rejoining of the NDA-BJP alliance.
Notably, the newly formed Bihar government is a coalition stitched together between Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS).
Ditching his allies once again, Nitish had earlier stepped down as chief minister on January 28. His U-turn also marked his second major political flip-flop in less than 18 months.
He cited internal rifts within the grand alliance as the reason behind his decision. He also disclosed that the advice from his supporters, party workers, and well-wishers also played an instrumental role in his decision.
The Bihar CM said that he took all those things into consideration while determining his future political path.
Meanwhile, three MLA's from JD(U) were not present in the important legislative meeting that took place in Patna on Sunday evening and this comes ahead of the critical floor test.
Prior to the trust vote, JD(U) instructed all its MLA's to attend the floor test through a three-line whip.
On the other hand, Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder, Jitan Ram Manjhi, has also directed its four MLA's to vote in support of the NDA government in the upcoming trust vote in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha on 12 February.