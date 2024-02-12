Patna: JD(U) MLA's Shifted To Hotel Ahead of Bihar Floor Test

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in alliance with the NDA, is gearing up to seek a trust vote in the state assembly on February 12.

Incumbent Janata Dal (United) led by Nitish Kumar, who again did a political somersault and joined hands with the BJP-led NDA, is likely to witness a stiff challenge on the floor of the house.

Keeping this in mind and fearing the prospect of MLA poaching, JDU has shifted its legislators to a nearby hotel.

News Agency ANI confirmed this development via a video clip showing JDU MLA's sent to the Chanakya Hotel in Patna.