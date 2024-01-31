Patna:Brutal Attack in Bihar; Schoolgirl Thrashed and Buried Alive

PATNA: A young schoolgirl who was brutally beaten and buried alive by a group of men for daring to complain about a harassment in a horrific incident in Bihar is fighting for her life. Currently, the victim, who is in critical condition, is receiving treatment at a hospital in Nalanda, over 80 km from the state capital Patna.

According to family members, the girl was on her way to her school on Monday when the gruesome incident took place. The mob began harassing her, and when she resisted, they attacked her mercilessly. Shockingly, the attackers believed she was dead and went to the extreme of burying her alive in the pit.

Fortunately, fate intervened in the form of a passer-by who spotted the heinous act. The vigilant local resident not only rescued the girl but also went the extra mile to trace her family. Armed with information found in her school diary, the rescuer promptly contacted the girl's family, who rushed to the scene. Pulling her from the mud, they discovered her face swollen with deep wounds. The girl was initially taken to a nearby primary health center before being referred to the VIMS hospital in the district for further treatment.

The girl's family has filed a complaint and police are investigating. The local police office confirmed that the complaint had been registered and assured that efforts were being made to bring the culprits to justice.

This shocking incident highlights the level of harassment of young girls that is prevalent in public spaces and where perpetrators are willing to go to silence their victims. Local communities and authorities are now engaged in an urgent struggle to address and prevent such heinous acts to ensure the safety and security of individuals, especially women and girls, in the region. The survivor’s struggle for life serves as a stark reminder of the need for swift and decisive action against the perpetrators of such atrocities.