PDP President Mehbooba Mufti accuses administration of ‘trying to fix elections’

Srinagar: Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday alleged that the J&K administration is ‘trying to fix elections’. Addressing a press conference here today, Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the authorities have imposed restrictions for 48 hours from 6:30 pm on Saturday under Section 144 in Pulwama, which is part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat going to polls on Monday.

“From 6:30 pm today, Section 144 has been imposed in Pulwama district which is unprecedented. It has not happened before that restrictions are imposed where the elections are to take place and that too till the time of the conclusion of the elections. They (the administration) are trying to harass the people so that they do not come out to vote,” she said.

She said that preparations are being made to commit fraud in the elections. “The election is being fixed,” she said. The former Chief Minister added that her party workers, who were organising meetings, have also been detained ahead of the polling.

“This is not restricted to Pulwama only. Some days back, there was an attack in Surankote (in Poonch district of Jammu). Following the attack, our 50 to 60 workers have been detained,” the former Chief Minister said. She said that if the Election Commission of India (ECI) has to repeat the 1987 elections then why this “drama of elections” is being enacted in Kashmir?

“If they have to create Ikhwan (government gunmen) or the party of Ikhwans, their proxies whom they are supporting then they should say it. The administration is not yet openly coming out in support of their proxies as they are waiting for the elections to conclude in two seats in Srinagar and Baramulla. After that, they will declare their support in Rajouri-Poonch (part of Anantnag-Rajouri seat). The election was delayed there only because of their party, the party of suited-booted Ikhwans. They have created political Ikhwans whom they support fully, the whole government machinery supports them,” Mehbooba Mufti said. (IANS)

